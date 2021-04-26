Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Lawmaker Urges Appointment of N. Korea Human Rights Envoy

Write: 2021-04-28 16:51:10Update: 2021-04-28 16:59:04

US Lawmaker Urges Appointment of N. Korea Human Rights Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

With the U.S. review of its North Korea policy in the final stages, there are growing calls from American politicians to appoint a special envoy on North Korean human rights.

In an exclusive interview with KBS, U.S. Representative for California's 39th congressional district, Young Kim, said that Secretary of State Blinken also supports an envoy dispatch. 

The Korean-born congresswoman said that Blinken agrees with the view that appointing a human rights envoy is not only a priority among Korean-American legislators but should be for the Biden administration.

She said the secretary agrees the human rights issue should be placed at the forefront in the North Korea policy review.

A U.S. special envoy can directly negotiate with the North on improving its human rights conditions and also coordinate stances with South Korea.

The position has been left empty since 2017 with Robert King serving as the last envoy, as no one was appointed under President Trump.

A group of ten bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urged President Biden last month for a swift appointment.

Discussions on the need for a special envoy on North Korean human rights appear to be gaining momentum within the administration.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >