US Lawmaker Urges Appointment of N. Korea Human Rights Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

With the U.S. review of its North Korea policy in the final stages, there are growing calls from American politicians to appoint a special envoy on North Korean human rights.In an exclusive interview with KBS, U.S. Representative for California's 39th congressional district, Young Kim, said that Secretary of State Blinken also supports an envoy dispatch.The Korean-born congresswoman said that Blinken agrees with the view that appointing a human rights envoy is not only a priority among Korean-American legislators but should be for the Biden administration.She said the secretary agrees the human rights issue should be placed at the forefront in the North Korea policy review.A U.S. special envoy can directly negotiate with the North on improving its human rights conditions and also coordinate stances with South Korea.The position has been left empty since 2017 with Robert King serving as the last envoy, as no one was appointed under President Trump.A group of ten bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urged President Biden last month for a swift appointment.Discussions on the need for a special envoy on North Korean human rights appear to be gaining momentum within the administration.