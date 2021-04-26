Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S&P Maintains S. Korea's Credit Rating at AA

Write: 2021-04-28 18:54:27Update: 2021-04-28 19:10:20

S&P Maintains S. Korea's Credit Rating at AA

Photo : YONHAP News

Global credit rating agency Standard & Poor's(S&P) has maintained South Korea’s long-term sovereign credit rating at AA with a stable outlook despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

S&P on Wednesday also kept the short-term sovereign rating for the country at "A-1+.”

In a report, the ratings agency said although Asia’s fourth-largest economy contracted last year for the first time since 1998, it quickly rebounded and is enjoying a more robust growth than most other high-income countries. 

Noting there is a low possibility Korea’s solid growth trend will be significantly damaged by COVID-19, it also expected the country’s fiscal deficit will switch to a surplus by 2023 after widening this year due to stimulus measures. 

The geopolitical risk on the Korean Peninsula is also unlikely to spike to the point of damaging South Korea’s economic foundation, the agency said.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >