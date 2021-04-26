Defense Ministry: Efforts to Secure New Joint Training Site with US Underway

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense says it is moving forward with a plan to secure a new large-sized training site for the South Korea-U.S. alliance amid opposition to joint drills from residents near the current sites.In a report to the National Assembly National Defense Committee on Wednesday, the ministry said, in the long-term, it is pursuing a site equipped with anti-noise facilities and safety measures. Where the training site would be constructed has yet to be revealed.The move comes after the U.S. Forces Korea expressed discontent with disruption to training schedules at current sites, including in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, and Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, as residents protested over training-induced noises.USFK Commander Robert Abrams was known to have strongly requested combat readiness involving U.S. Apache helicopters, including during meetings with South Korean military leaders and via a letter sent to the defense ministry last year.The Apache fire drills at the Pohang site have been suspended since October of last year due to residents’ protests.