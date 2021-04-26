Menu Content

Deputy PM: Achieving Herd Immunity Before November Expected

Write: 2021-04-28 19:12:11Update: 2021-04-28 19:14:11

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says the country would be able to achieve its herd immunity goal by November even earlier if it receives COVID-19 vaccines on time as planned. 

Hong made the remark in a press conference for foreign correspondents on Wednesday, underlining the importance of bringing in vaccine doses as scheduled. 

Even if there is some supply glitch involving some of the vaccine developers the country has signed a deal with, the minister said, the government will have no difficulty in reaching herd immunity, or 70 percent inoculation of the country’s population, by November as aimed for. 

Noting the government made legally binding deals with vaccine developers, not verbal promises, Hong said he expects the vaccines enough for 99 million people will arrive on schedule and also promised the government’s all-out efforts to make it happen.
