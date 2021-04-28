S. Korea's Business Sentiment Hits Nearly 10-Year High in April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean firms' business sentiment rose to a nearly ten-year high this month on a recovery in exports and consumption.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries came to 88 for April, up five points from the previous month.The index rose for the second consecutive month and marks the highest since June 2011, when it posted 88 as well.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI for manufacturers jumped seven points on-month to 96, while the BSI for non-manufacturers, which includes restaurants, wholesale and retail businesses, also gained five points to 82.In particular, the index for exporters jumped by 12 points, much larger than the three-point rise for non-exporters.Local firms' BSI for May also rose five points on-month to 89.