US JCS Chief Says US, S. Korea Ready to Deter N. Korean Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

A top U.S. military official has reaffirmed the joint readiness of the U.S. and South Korea to deter any threats from North Korea.Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), made the remarks on Wednesday during a virtual forum hosted by the Washington-based McCain Institute for International Leadership think tank.Asked about readiness on the Korean Peninsula with a lack of full-scale field exercises for the past few years, Milley said the U.S. monitors very closely and its readiness is very good.The JCS chief stressed that the slogan on the Korean Peninsula, "Fight Tonight," is very real and not just a bumper sticker.Milley said that the U.S. forces on the peninsula, in combination with its South Korean allies, are capable of defending very well against the North Korean threat.He also said that from a military standpoint, the U.S. is ready to defend if necessary, adding the U.S. hopes that doesn't happen and deterrence holds.