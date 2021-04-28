Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Honors N. Korean Defectors' Efforts to Spotlight 'Egregious' Human Rights Abuses

Write: 2021-04-29 08:29:06Update: 2021-04-29 09:54:06

US Honors N. Korean Defectors' Efforts to Spotlight 'Egregious' Human Rights Abuses

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has criticized "egregious" human rights violations in North Korea, and expressed its support for North Korean defectors' efforts to raise awareness of the issue.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday that on the occasion of North Korea Freedom Week, the U.S. stands with the millions of North Koreans who continue to have their dignity and human rights violated by one of the most repressive and totalitarian states in the world.

Price said that more than 100-thousand North Koreans were suffering "unspeakable abuses" at the North's political prison camps.

The spokesperson said the U.S. will continue to raise awareness of North Korea's egregious human rights situation, investigate abuses and violations and support access to independent information for the North Korean people.

He added that Washington will work with the United Nations and like-minded allies to promote accountability for the Kim Jong-un regime. 

In particular, he said that the U.S. honors the courage of the North Korean defector and human rights community and will always support their efforts to "shine a spotlight on these grave injustices."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >