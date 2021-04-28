US Honors N. Korean Defectors' Efforts to Spotlight 'Egregious' Human Rights Abuses

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has criticized "egregious" human rights violations in North Korea, and expressed its support for North Korean defectors' efforts to raise awareness of the issue.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday that on the occasion of North Korea Freedom Week, the U.S. stands with the millions of North Koreans who continue to have their dignity and human rights violated by one of the most repressive and totalitarian states in the world.Price said that more than 100-thousand North Koreans were suffering "unspeakable abuses" at the North's political prison camps.The spokesperson said the U.S. will continue to raise awareness of North Korea's egregious human rights situation, investigate abuses and violations and support access to independent information for the North Korean people.He added that Washington will work with the United Nations and like-minded allies to promote accountability for the Kim Jong-un regime.In particular, he said that the U.S. honors the courage of the North Korean defector and human rights community and will always support their efforts to "shine a spotlight on these grave injustices."