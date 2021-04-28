Menu Content

Passengers from Countries with COVID Variants Required to Quarantine for PCR Test

Write: 2021-04-29 09:10:02Update: 2021-04-29 10:57:20

Photo : YONHAP News

Passengers arriving from India, Britain, Brazil and all countries in Africa are required to stay at government-designated facilities for one night and then must test negative for COVID-19 before going into two-week self-isolation. 

Senior health official Sohn Young-rae said on Wednesday in a press briefing that all passengers arriving from countries that have more contagious variants are required to stay at government-designated facilities and undergo a polymerase chain reaction(PCR) test. 

The passengers who test negative will then go into mandatory self-isolation at home or quarantine at designated facilities for two weeks.
 
However, those flying in from Tanzania and South Africa, countries with high COVID-19 variant rates, must stay at a public quarantine facility for 14 days. 

South Korean nationals and foreigners arriving from other countries for long-term visits will be required to take the virus test at local public health centers and go into two-week self-isolation.
