Passengers from Countries with COVID Variants Required to Quarantine for PCR Test

Photo : YONHAP News

Passengers arriving from India, Britain, Brazil and all countries in Africa are required to stay at government-designated facilities for one night and then must test negative for COVID-19 before going into two-week self-isolation.Senior health official Sohn Young-rae said on Wednesday in a press briefing that all passengers arriving from countries that have more contagious variants are required to stay at government-designated facilities and undergo a polymerase chain reaction(PCR) test.The passengers who test negative will then go into mandatory self-isolation at home or quarantine at designated facilities for two weeks.However, those flying in from Tanzania and South Africa, countries with high COVID-19 variant rates, must stay at a public quarantine facility for 14 days.South Korean nationals and foreigners arriving from other countries for long-term visits will be required to take the virus test at local public health centers and go into two-week self-isolation.