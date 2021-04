Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics' operating profit exceeded analyst estimates in the first quarter on the back of brisk sales of smartphones and home appliances, which offset a relatively tepid performance in the semiconductor unit.In its earnings report on Thursday, the South Korean tech giant said it posted nine-point-38 trillion won in operating profit in the January to March period, up 45-point-five percent from a year earlier.The operating profit surpassed the market consensus, which forecast less than nine trillion won.Sales also rose over 18 percent on-year to 65-point-39 trillion won in the cited period, posting a record performance for the first quarter.