Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 700 but Concerns Remain High

South Korea added 680 COVID-19 cases throughout Wednesday amid lingering concerns of a spike in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 121-thousand-351.The daily figure dropped almost 100 from the previous day to fall below 700.However, virus concerns remain high amid sporadic cluster outbreaks across the nation and due to nearly 30 percent of all infections being untraceable.Of the new cases, 650 are local transmissions and 30 are from overseas.About 65 percent of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 225 in Seoul, 176 in Gyeonggi Province and 22 in Incheon. Other parts of the country added 227 cases.Four more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-825. The fatality rate stands at one-point-five percent. The number of critically ill patients dropped by three to 157.