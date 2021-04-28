Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Vietnam Discuss Regional Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held phone talks with his Vietnamese counterpart on Wednesday and discussed bilateral ties and regional issues.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that in the talks, Chung and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son agreed to cooperate on promoting the strategic cooperative partnership of the two nations as next year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.The top diplomats assessed that the two nations have continued bilateral trade and investment despite the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to continue cooperation to facilitate trips by essential workers including business people.In particular, Chung expressed concerns over Japan's planned release of radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.The ministry said that Son, in turn, stressed transparency, responsibility and safety with regard to the marine environment.Chung also praised the recent joint statement by Southeast Asian leaders that called for an end to violence in Myanmar.