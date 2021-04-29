Biden: US to Apply Stern Deterrence with Allies to Deal with N. Korea, Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Joe Biden addressed Congress just before marking his 100th day in office on Wednesday, providing an update on the many projects his administration has been working on. This included repeating that the U.S. will work with its allies in regards to North Korea, Iran and other global threats.Kim Bum-soo has more on this.Report: President Joe Biden has reiterated that the U.S. will work with allies to deal with the growing nuclear missile threat from North Korea.[Sound bite: US President Joe Biden]"On Iran and North Korea’s nuclear programs that present a serious threat to America’s security and world security – we will be working closely with our allies to address the threats posed by both of these countries through diplomacy and stern deterrence.""No one nation can deal with all the crises of our time alone – from terrorism to nuclear proliferation to mass migration, cybersecurity, climate change – and as we’re experiencing now, pandemics."In his first address to a joint session of Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office Wednesday, the American president touched upon a wide range of pending issues, including the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy.[Sound bite: US President Joe Biden]"I also told President Xi that we will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific just as we do with NATO in Europe – not to start conflict – but to prevent conflict."Biden did not get into any further details on what kind of deterrence and diplomatic leverage Washington would apply to Pyongyang in the speech. His administration is still reviewing its North Korea policy.With the U.S. delaying the much anticipated introduction of its strategy, some political analysts say Biden’s upcoming summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in slated for late May can serve as a turning point.Moon is seeking to reinstate the Korean Peninsula detente all over again with Biden and protect his inter-Korean peace legacy amid the prolonged stalemate that followed the collapse of the second Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit in Vietnam in 2018.However, unlike Biden, time is running out for the South Korean president. After the summit in late May, Moon will have less than a year left in his term.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.