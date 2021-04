Photo : YONHAP News

More than a dozen oxygen generators Seoul sent to assist South Koreans residing in India amid a surge in COVID-19 cases are expected to arrive on Friday.The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that 14 oxygen generators are scheduled to arrive in India early Friday after a stopover in Dubai. They are being sent in a diplomatic pouch onboard an Emirates Airline flight.The equipment was sent upon request from a South Korean residents association in India.Additional shipments of three oxygen generators each will be sent to the Chennai and Mumbai regions next week.A ministry official said the deliveries are separate from Seoul's planned humanitarian aid for India, expected to be worth millions of dollars.