Biden Emphasizes Cooperation with Allies in First Address to Congress

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to closely cooperate with allies to address nuclear threats from North Korea and Iran "through diplomacy and stern deterrence."Biden made the pledge in his first address to a joint session of Congress since taking office in January, calling the nuclear programs of Pyongyang and Tehran "a serious threat to America's security and world security."Highlighting America's global leadership and the importance of cooperating with allies, the U.S. president said America has to show not just that it is back, but that it is here to stay.Biden said the U.S. will lead with its allies, emphasizing that no one nation can deal with crises alone, citing terrorism, nuclear proliferation, mass migration, cybersecurity, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.As for China, which the Biden administration has named America's largest and most serious challenge, the president said he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that the U.S. will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.