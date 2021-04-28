S. Korea's Top Court Upholds Ruling against Disbanded UPP Lawmakers

Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling against a group of former lawmakers affiliated with the now-disbanded Unified Progressive Party(UPP) who sought to keep their parliamentary seats.The court said removing representatives of a disbanded party from parliament to prevent involvement in forming the public's political opinion is a logical conclusion and in line with the ideology of protective democracy.The lawsuit was filed by the five former UPP representatives, including Lee Seok-ki, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for instigating a rebellion and violating the national security law.In 2014, the Constitutional Court accepted the government's petition to disband the UPP, which was accused of attempting to establish a pro-communist government and North Korean-style socialism.The top court, meanwhile, upheld another lower court ruling to keep the North Jeolla provincial council seat of a former UPP member, citing the difference in the role and constitutional status of local councilors from Assembly members.