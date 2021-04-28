FTC Includes Coupang on List of Firms with 5 Tln Won or More in Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's corporate watchdog included e-commerce giant Coupang on a list of large business groups with assets of five trillion won or more that face tougher filing regulations.The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) on Thursday announced an updated list of 71 groups effective on Saturday, including seven other new groups that will be required to publicly file their business information.The FTC, however, designated Coupang Corporation, rather than its American founder and CEO Kim Beom-seok, as the company chief, citing a lack of precedent and difficulties in criminally sanctioning a foreigner.The decision is expected to face criticism as the Coupang CEO, despite conducting most of his business in the country, will be able to avoid regulations that require mandatory filing of transactions with family members.The watchdog also placed 40 conglomerates with assets of ten trillion won or more on the list of companies under supervision that are banned from making equity investments among affiliates or offering inter-affiliate loan guarantees.