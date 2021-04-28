Seoul's Temperature Rose Nearly 2 Degrees During Past Century

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul saw its temperatures rise nearly two degrees in the past century.The Korea Meteorological Administration compared the average temperatures of six cities in the nation, including the capital, and found they had climbed one-point-six degrees on average compared to 100 years ago.In particular, the rise in major cities like Seoul and Daegu was double compared to growth witnessed in smaller cities. By season, temperatures in spring and winter saw a particularly sharp rise.A century ago, the average temperature on Daehan, or the 24th solar term, stood at minus two-point-one degrees Celsius, or the lowest among the 24 solar terms in the East Asian lunisolar calendar.But lately, the temperature on Daehan was estimated to be three degrees higher than Ipchun, the first solar term which marks the beginning of spring.