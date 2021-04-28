Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't Puts off Announcing New Sites for 131,000 Housing Units

Write: 2021-04-29 14:29:58Update: 2021-04-29 14:43:04

Gov't Puts off Announcing New Sites for 131,000 Housing Units

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has put off announcing around half of the new sites for its public housing development plan due to the land speculation scandal involving employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH). 

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport unveiled on Thursday sites that will accommodate 18-thousand houses in Ulsan and Daejeon, saying it will postpone announcements of sites for another 131-thousand units until police complete their investigation. 

The units are a little over half of the 250-thousand that the government vowed to supply by creating new housing projects when it unveiled its public housing development plan earlier on February 4. 

Of the 250-thousand units, the government plans to supply 180-thousand in the Seoul metro area and 70-thousand in other regions. 

The Transport Ministry announced on February 24 its first designation of sites where 101-thousand homes will be built in line with the February 4 development plan, including 70-thousand in Gwangmyeong and Siheung in Gyeonggi Province.

Following the designation of these two cities, the government has postponed announcements regarding housing sites for 110-thousand units earmarked for the Seoul metro area.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >