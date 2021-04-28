Committee Recommends 4 Candidates for Prosecutor General Post

Photo : YONHAP News

A committee mulling over candidates for the post of prosecutor general has recommended four figures to Justice Minister Park Beom-kye at a meeting on Thursday.The recommended figures are former Vice Justice Minister Kim Oh-soo, head of the Gwangju High Public Prosecutors’ Office Koo Bon-seon, Institute of Justice President Bae Seong-beom and Supreme Prosecutors’ Office Assistant Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan.The justice minister will pick one of the four candidates and recommend him to President Moon Jae-in.Lee Sung-yoon, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, who was considered a strong candidate, was not included among the recommended figures.He apparently was excluded as he’s being questioned by prosecutors over his alleged abuse of power in relation to an investigation into a travel ban issued on former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2019.Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigned early last month after months of public conflict with former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over prosecution reforms.