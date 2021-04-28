Seoul City Opens Hub to Promote Tourism

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday opened the Seoul Tourism Plaza, a center that will serve as a new tourism hub in the nation's capital.Located in the Samil Building in central Jongno district, it accommodates a tourism information center, souvenir shop and the offices of various tourism organizations, associates and startups.The city government said the plaza aims to help local tourism businesses overcome the COVID-19 crisis and lead the fast-changing trends in the industry.At the opening ceremony, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said tourism in the post-COVID-19 era will focus on safety, localization and going virtual or digital.He added that the city is actively pursuing projects to support, restore and advance the city's tourism sector in order to secure a top place in terms of demand in the global tourism market.