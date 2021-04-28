JCS Revises Assessment of N. Korean Missiles Launched on March 25

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has officially adjusted its assessment of North Korean missiles launched on March 25, reporting that they were short-range ballistic missiles that flew about 600 kilometers rather than 450 kilometers.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) made the announcement in a regular briefing on Thursday, saying they failed to accurately analyze the projectiles because of blind spots on radar and unusual maneuvering.The blind spots on South Korean radars are due to the Earth roundness, according to the JCS.The revision that followed a joint analysis with U.S. intelligence authorities sparked concerns over the military's missile detection ability at a time when North Korea is working to boost its missile capabilities.JCS spokesperson Col. Kim Jun-rak said there could be blind spots when tracking such projectiles, but he did add that if missiles fly in the direction of South Korea, the country has the ability to detect them.