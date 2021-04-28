No. of People with COVID-19 Vaccinations to Hit 3 Million on Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has exceeded more than 220-thousand COVID-19 vaccinations per day, just 62 days after the launch of the program.The vaccine authorities said Thursday that this is the largest daily figure since the inoculation drive kicked off on February 26.The total number of people who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines sits at about two-point-eight million as of Wednesday, putting the inoculation rate at five-point-four percent of the population of 52 million.Jeong Eun-kyung, the commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), said that given the daily rate of shots administered, the total number is expected to surpass three million by the end of Thursday.Currently, more than one-point-five million people have received the AstraZeneca shot while more than one-point-27 million have received the Pfizer vaccine.