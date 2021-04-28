Gov't to Allow Family Reunion at Nursing Home for Those Fully Vaccinated

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will allow those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to make in-person visits to their family members living in nursing homes.Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol announced the plan during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Thursday, promising continuous state efforts to improve the daily lives of those fully vaccinated.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong also said earlier that the government plans to ease restrictions on visits to nursing homes, but added detailed guidelines under review, including on whether nursing home patients are also required to be fully vaccinated.The plan was announced as the government completed first-dose vaccination for at least 75 percent of patients and employees at nursing homes across the country.The number of proactive COVID-19 testing conducted regularly on employees at nursing homes will be also halved from twice per week to once a week in high-risk regions.