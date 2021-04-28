Menu Content

Politics

Seoul Regrets Tokyo's Decision to Not Use Word 'Military' in 'Comfort Women' Issue

Write: 2021-04-29 18:44:40Update: 2021-04-29 19:12:21

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has expressed regret over Tokyo’s decision to take “military” out of the term it uses to refer to the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery. 

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Choi Young-sam relayed the stance in a regular media briefing on Thursday in response to a question over the Japanese Cabinet’s adoption of a view earlier this week that it is appropriate to use “comfort women” instead of “military-following comfort women.”

The South Korean official said the coercive nature of the mobilization, recruitment and transportation of the “Japanese military comfort women” are undeniable, historical facts. 

Noting Japan already acknowledged forced mobilization of those women, Choi urged Japan to show its sincerity in resolving historical issues by maintaining its previously stated views and refraining from moves or words that contradict them. 

The expression, “military-following comfort women,” was used in the 1993 Kono statement, in which the Japanese government acknowledged the military’s direct and indirect roles in the matter and issued an apology.
