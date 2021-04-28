Justice Minister Shows Respect for Panels' Picks for New Chief Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said on Thursday that he respects the decision by a recommendation committee after the panels chose four finalists for the post of prosecutor general earlier in the day.In a meeting with reporters on Thursday, Park said he will now enter deliberation on the finalists in accordance with procedures.The committee, led by former Justice Minister Park Sang-kee, whittled down the list from more than 10 contenders to the final four-former Vice Justice Minister Kim Oh-soo, head of the Gwangju High Public Prosecutors’ Office Koo Bon-seon, Institute of Justice President Bae Seong-beom and Acting Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan.Lee Sung-yoon, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office who has been labeled by critics as a close aide to President Moon Jae-in, was among the initial candidates but did not make it to the shortlist.Asked whether the result was different from his expectations, Minister Park declined to comment and said the panels had an active discussion and he respects it. The justice minister is set to pick one of the four candidates and recommend him to President Moon.Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigned early last month after months of public conflict with former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over prosecution reforms.