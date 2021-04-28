Pres. Moon Renews Pledge to Foster Low-Wage Regional Ventures

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in says the government will provide various assistance for joint job-creation ventures involving regional government and companies.Attending the completion ceremony for the Gwangju Global Motors(GGM) assembly plant in the southwestern city on Thursday, Moon said the the government will actively support these so-called "win-win" job-creation projects, fostering them as a success strategy for the national economy.The GGM was established after Hyundai Motor and the Gwangju Metropolitan Government signed a deal in January of 2019 on a low-wage carmaking venture in the city.The assembly plant, which is the first full-scale automaking factory in the country in 23 years, is scheduled to produce around 70-thousand light sports utility vehicles annually from September.Noting GGM’s potential to directly and indirectly create around 12-thousand jobs, the president said the project will boost not only the municipal economy but also the economies in other regions through similar projects it inspired and pledged the government’s continuous efforts to build an inclusive, innovative country.