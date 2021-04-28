National Assembly Passes Bill on Preventing Public Officials' Conflict of Interest

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly has passed a long-stalled bill aimed at preventing conflict of interest for public officials, including lawmakers.The parliament held a plenary session on Thursday to endorse the so-called conflict of interest prevention law, in a vote of 240 to two with nine abstentions.The law prohibits civil servants and elected officials, as well as their families, from seeking personal gains using insider information related to their job responsibilities. The number of people subject to the new law is estimated at one-point-nine million nationwide.Violators may face up to seven years in prison or a 70 million won fine.A similar anti-graft bill was first proposed eight years ago but scrapped without proper deliberation by the assembly. The passage of the latest bill comes after a massive land speculation scandal involving employees at the state-run housing developer, Korea Land and Housing Corporation.