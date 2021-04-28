Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

National Assembly Passes Bill on Preventing Public Officials' Conflict of Interest

Write: 2021-04-30 08:33:45Update: 2021-04-30 09:56:25

National Assembly Passes Bill on Preventing Public Officials' Conflict of Interest

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly has passed a long-stalled bill aimed at preventing conflict of interest for public officials, including lawmakers.

The parliament held a plenary session on Thursday to endorse the so-called conflict of interest prevention law, in a vote of 240 to two with nine abstentions.

The law prohibits civil servants and elected officials, as well as their families, from seeking personal gains using insider information related to their job responsibilities. The number of people subject to the new law is estimated at one-point-nine million nationwide.

Violators may face up to seven years in prison or a 70 million won fine. 

A similar anti-graft bill was first proposed eight years ago but scrapped without proper deliberation by the assembly. The passage of the latest bill comes after a massive land speculation scandal involving employees at the state-run housing developer, Korea Land and Housing Corporation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >