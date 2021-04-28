Pope Sends Condolences over Death of Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk

Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence on the death of South Korean Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk.According to the Holy See on Thursday, the pope expressed his condolences in a telegram sent to Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, Archbishop of Seoul.The pope said in the telegram that he was saddened to learn of the death of Cardinal Cheong, Archbishop Emeritus of Seoul.He then offered his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his prayers to Cardinal Yeom and to the clergy, religious and lay faithful of the archdiocese.The pope added that he joins all assembled for the funeral mass in “commending the late cardinal's noble soul to the compassionate love of Christ the Good Shepherd.”The pope also appreciated Cheong's contribution to the Catholic church in Korea and to the Holy See, and blessed all people who mourn the cardinal's death.The 89-year-old cardinal passed away on Tuesday night due to age-related illnesses. His funeral will be held on Saturday.