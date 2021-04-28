S. Korea's Industrial Output Rises for Second Month in March

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's industrial output grew for the second consecutive month in March amid signs of a gradual economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.Statistics Korea said on Friday that the nation’s overall industrial production increased point-eight percent in March from the previous month.The pace of expansion, however, slowed from February's two-point-one percent gain.Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries decreased point-eight percent on-month in March, as a global shortage of automotive chips disrupted operations of auto-related manufacturers.The output in the service industry grew one-point-two percent, the largest growth since June 2020.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, also rose two-point-three percent on-month to post the largest gain since August 2020.Facility investment remained unchanged last month.