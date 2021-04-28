Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea's Industrial Output Rises for Second Month in March

Write: 2021-04-30 08:55:59Update: 2021-04-30 13:00:04

S. Korea's Industrial Output Rises for Second Month in March

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's industrial output grew for the second consecutive month in March amid signs of a gradual economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Statistics Korea said on Friday that the nation’s overall industrial production increased point-eight percent in March from the previous month.  

The pace of expansion, however, slowed from February's two-point-one percent gain. 

Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries decreased point-eight percent on-month in March, as a global shortage of automotive chips disrupted operations of auto-related manufacturers. 

The output in the service industry grew one-point-two percent, the largest growth since June 2020.

Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, also rose two-point-three percent on-month to post the largest gain since August 2020. 

Facility investment remained unchanged last month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >