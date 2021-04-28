S. Korea to Extend Current Social Distancing Rules for 3 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Friday that the government will extend current social distancing measures, including the ban on gatherings of five or more people, for three more weeks.Hong made the announcement during a government meeting on the COVID-19 response in Seoul.The finance minister stressed that the nation cannot let its guard down in the fight against the virus, saying that 661 new infections were detected Thursday.The greater Seoul area will remain under Level Two social distancing, the third highest in the five-tier system, with other parts of the country under Level One-point-Five. The current restrictions will be in place until May 23.Hong said that the government will also extend the special quarantine period by one week, citing high virus risks in May around the national holidays of Children's Day and Buddha's Birthday.