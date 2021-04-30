S. Korea Adds 661 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 661 COVID-19 cases throughout Thursday amid continued cluster infections across the nation.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 122-thousand-seven.The daily figure slightly dropped from the previous day, though it remained in the 600s for the second straight day. The government on Friday decided to extend the current social distancing levels for three more weeks to curb the virus spread.Of the new cases detected throughout Thursday, 642 are local transmissions and 19 are from overseas.About 60 percent of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 224 in Seoul, 144 in Gyeonggi Province and 13 in Incheon.Three more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-828. The fatality rate stands at one-point-five percent. The number of critically ill patients increased by seven to 164.Meanwhile, three-point-05 million people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday, which is five-point-eight percent of the population.