N. Korean Defector Group Says It Sent Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets across Border

A North Korean defector group said Friday that it sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border despite a new law banning such activities.Park Sang-hak, a defector who heads Fighters for a Free North Korea, said in a press release that his group sent ten large balloons to North Korea on two occasions between last Sunday and Thursday from parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.He said the balloons contained 500-thousand anti-Pyongyang leaflets, 500 booklets and five-thousand one-dollar bills.Park explained that he sent the leaflets as he earlier stated he would to mark North Korea Freedom Week and also unveiled a related video.Park stressed that the North Korean people have the right to know the truth, saying no threat or violence will put a stop to the anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.He claimed that South Korea is regressing, led by a leftist dictatorship that is crueler than the military dictatorship that had power 33 years ago. He said the UN, the U.S., Europe, the international community and all of humankind condemn South Korea’s law prohibiting the leaflet campaigns.The Unification Ministry said it would respond in accordance with the spirit of the law after confirming the facts.