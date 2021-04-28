National Assembly to Hold Confirmation Hearing for PM Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum next week.A special committee on Friday passed a plan for the two-day hearing set to begin next Thursday. Twenty-five people have been tapped to testify.Among the witnesses are Lee Jong-pil, the former vice president of now-defunct Lime Asset Management and a representative of the victims in the Ponzi scheme, as Kim’s daughter was allegedly involved in the scandal.Former Dongyang University professor and political pundit Chin Jung-kwon and Kim Kyung-yul, the head of the Center for Economic and Financial Justice at the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy(PSPD) have also been called to participate as expert witnesses.Both Chin and Kim co-wrote the so-called "Cho Kuk Black Book," which discusses a slew of corruption allegations surrounding the former justice minister and his family and their negative impact on domestic politics.The National Assembly must adopt a hearing report for the prime minister nominee for President Moon Jae-in to officially appoint him.