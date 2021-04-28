National Assembly to Hold Confirmation Hearing for PM Nominee

South Korea's National Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum next week.
A special committee on Friday passed a plan for the two-day hearing set to begin next Thursday. Twenty-five people have been tapped to testify.
Among the witnesses are Lee Jong-pil, the former vice president of now-defunct Lime Asset Management and a representative of the victims in the Ponzi scheme, as Kim’s daughter was allegedly involved in the scandal.
Former Dongyang University professor and political pundit Chin Jung-kwon and Kim Kyung-yul, the head of the Center for Economic and Financial Justice at the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy(PSPD) have also been called to participate as expert witnesses.
Both Chin and Kim co-wrote the so-called "Cho Kuk Black Book," which discusses a slew of corruption allegations surrounding the former justice minister and his family and their negative impact on domestic politics.
The National Assembly must adopt a hearing report for the prime minister nominee for President Moon Jae-in to officially appoint him.