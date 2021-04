Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has dipped below 30 percent for the first time since he took office in May 2017.A Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand adults nationwide showed that 29 percent of respondents positively assessed the president's handling of state affairs, down two percentage points from a week earlier.Sixty percent, on the other hand, gave a negative assessment. Another eleven percent deferred.Twenty-eight percent of those who disapproved of the president cited the administration's real estate policies, followed by 17 percent who attributed it to shortfalls in its COVID-19 response.The survey conducted between Tuesday and Thursday had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.