Photo : KBS News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has elected four-term Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon as its new floor leader.At a general meeting of PPP lawmakers on Friday, Kim garnered 66 out of 100 votes in a runoff against three-term Rep. Kim Tae-heum, who won 34 votes.The two candidates competed in the runoff after no one managed to secure a majority in the first round, which also involved four-term Rep. Kweon Seong-dong and three-term Rep. Yu Eui-dong.The new floor leader faces the tasks of bringing together the various factions within the party and seeking a merger with the minor People's Party ahead of next year's presidential race.As the acting party leader, Kim will also spearhead preparations for a party convention set for June.