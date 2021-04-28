Vaccinations for S. Korean Athletes Competing in Tokyo Olympics Begin

Photo : KBS News

COVID-19 vaccinations for South Korean athletes competing in the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics have begun this week.One-hundred athletes and coaches in judo, table tennis, women's volleyball, sport climbing, taekwondo and weightlifting received Pfizer shots at the National Medical Center on Thursday.Out of the 931 people involved with the national team, 598 athletes, coaches and staff, including all those under the age of 30, will receive Pfizer vaccines in consideration of the inoculation cycle and time left until the Olympics.The first round will continue until next Tuesday with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) to announce dates for the second round at a later time. It is set to begin in three weeks.The remaining 333 people, including sports officials, support staff and affiliates, are scheduled to get AstraZeneca vaccines sometime in May.