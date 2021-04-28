US Intelligence Authorities Report on Global Threat, Including N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. intelligence authorities reported on global threats Thursday, including North Korea, as the Joe Biden administration is reportedly nearing the end of its policy review on the North.At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testified that Pyongyang may take "aggressive and potentially destabilizing actions" to reshape its security environment.Haines added that the North will seek to drive wedges between the U.S. and its allies, possibly through the resumption of nuclear weapon and intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) testing.Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency(DIA), echoed the view in a written statement, saying Pyongyang will initially avoid provoking the U.S. as it gauges the new policy approach.Berrier added that the North would then seek to justify its plans for provocative actions, which may include an ICBM or nuclear test, by using U.S. pressure or joint U.S. military exercises with South Korea as a pretext.