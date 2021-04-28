Over a Dozen Groups to Rally in Seoul on Labor Day

Photo : YONHAP News

More than a dozen labor groups are scheduled to hold rallies in Seoul on Saturday, marking the Labor Day holiday.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Friday that 16 groups plan to hold rallies at 70 locations around the city, with each individual event involving up to nine people in accordance with social distancing regulations.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) is expected to start a rally in Yeouido at 2:00 p.m., with most participants marching across Mapo Bridge towards the office of the Korea Enterprises Federation(KEF).A union representing workers in the construction sector will also hold a rally near Yeouido Park.Police said they will work with health authorities to make sure that quarantine rules are followed and take stern measures when violations are detected.