Constitutional Court Dismisses Petition on Revised CIO Law

Write: 2021-04-30 15:03:46Update: 2021-04-30 15:20:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a petition to review the constitutionality of a law that governs the launch and operation of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, or CIO.

The court reached the unanimous decision on Friday. 

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum had filed the petition after the ruling party passed a revised CIO law in December.

The revision effectively incapacitated the PPP's veto power by requiring five out of seven panelists on a recommendation committee to endorse a candidate for CIO chief, down from the previous six.  

Filing the complaint, Rep. Yoo said the revision infringed on basic constitutional rights.

But the court said the legal provision in question concerns a party's right to be involved in the formation of a state agency and has no impact on the plaintiff's legal status. Therefore, it will not acknowledge it as a violation of rights.
