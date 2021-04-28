Constitutional Court Dismisses Petition on Revised CIO Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a petition to review the constitutionality of a law that governs the launch and operation of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, or CIO.The court reached the unanimous decision on Friday.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum had filed the petition after the ruling party passed a revised CIO law in December.The revision effectively incapacitated the PPP's veto power by requiring five out of seven panelists on a recommendation committee to endorse a candidate for CIO chief, down from the previous six.Filing the complaint, Rep. Yoo said the revision infringed on basic constitutional rights.But the court said the legal provision in question concerns a party's right to be involved in the formation of a state agency and has no impact on the plaintiff's legal status. Therefore, it will not acknowledge it as a violation of rights.