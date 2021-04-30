Gov't Extends Distancing, Gathering Ban by 3 More Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has extended current social distancing levels and the ban on personal gatherings of five or more people by three more weeks until May 23.Level Two distancing is currently applied in the greater metro area, with One-point-Five everywhere else.But the government said if average daily COVID-19 cases over a one-week period surpasses 800, additional measures will be introduced in consideration of the health system’s capacity with vaccinations well under way.Under continued Level Two, restaurants and cafes can allow dine-in customers until 10 p.m., and indoor sports facilities, karaoke rooms, party rooms and standing-only performance halls must close at 10 p.m.Additionally, a new distancing scheme that is being tested in 12 cities and counties in North Gyeongsang Province will also be extended for another three weeks. It eases curfews and allows larger personal gatherings.The government said the new system can be applied nationwide from July, in light of vaccination efforts, if average daily infections remain below one-thousand.