JCS Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Talks in Hawaii

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, the United States and Japan held talks in Hawaii on Thursday, U.S. time, and pledged to strengthen trilateral cooperation.According to South Korea's JCS, Gen. Won In-choul met with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Mark Milley and Koji Yamazaki, and shared concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missiles programs. They also discussed the importance of abiding by rules in the region based on international order.Gen. Won particularly stressed that cooperation is crucial for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.Gen. Milley reaffirmed his country's "ironclad commitment" to defend its two allies, saying that Washington remains prepared to provide extended deterrence guaranteed by the full spectrum of U.S. military capabilities.Gen. Yamazaki underlined the importance of trilateral cooperation for the full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.The face-to-face meeting among the three top uniformed officers is the first since October 2019. Last year, a virtual meeting took place in November amid the pandemic.Gen. Won is set to attend a change-of-command ceremony of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hold talks with U.S. military commanders for the Pacific region before heading home on Monday.