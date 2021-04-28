Police Verifying Claimed Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Dissemination

Photo : YONHAP News

Police say they are looking into claims by a defectors' group that it had sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the inter-Korean border into the North, in violation of a new law that bans such activities.An official of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Friday that efforts are underway to verify a related media report, adding those behind the alleged act, if confirmed, will be punished in accordance with the law.The said law that took effect from late last month stipulates that a violator is subject to jail time of up to three years or a fine of up to 30 million won.Park Sang-hak, a defector who heads Fighters for a Free North Korea, said earlier in the day that his group had sent ten large balloons to North Korea on two occasions between last Sunday and Thursday from parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.He said the balloons contained 500-thousand anti-Pyongyang leaflets, 500 booklets and five-thousand one-dollar bills.