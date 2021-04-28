Samsung Scion Inherits Half of His Late Father's Stocks in Key Affiliate

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Group’s de-facto leader Lee Jae-yong has inherited half of his late father’s shares in a key affiliate in Samsung’s governance structure, firming his control over the group.Major Samsung affiliates announced on Friday changes in their largest shareholders’ statuses as a result of the confirmed inheritance of the late Samsung leader Lee Kun-hee’s shares to his heirs, including in Samsung Electronics, Samsung Life Insurance, Samsung C&T and Samsung SDS.His eldest child and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong received 50 percent of his 20-point-76 percent shares in Samsung Life Insurance. Samsung Life is the largest shareholder of Samsung Electronics.Accordingly, Jae-yong’s shares in Samsung Life Insurance jumped to 10-point-44 percent, making him the largest individual stockholder of the company.His two sisters, Boo-jin and Seo-hyun, received two-sixth and one -sixth of the shares, respectively, raising their portion in the insurer to six-point-92 percent and three-point-46 percent, each.The late chairman’s shares in other major affiliates were split as stipulated by inheritance laws, with his wife, Hong Ra-hee, given three-ninths of the shares, and his three children receiving two-ninths of the shares each.Hong is now the largest individual shareholder of Samsung Electronics with two-point-three percent, followed by Jae-yong with one-point-63 percent and Boo-jin and Seo-hyun both at zero-point-93 percent.