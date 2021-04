Photo : KBS News

The number of COVID-19 cases across the world has surpassed 150 million.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time pandemic statistics, the global tally topped the grim milestone and reached 151-point-one million as of Friday.The global death toll stood at three-point-18 million.While the U.S. remained No. 1 in terms of cumulative COVID-19 caseloads at 33 million, India was quickly approaching at 18-point-eight million overall infections. The world's sixth largest economy has reported more than 300-thousand daily cases for the ninth consecutive day through Friday.Brazil was third at 14-point-six million, followed by France at five-point-six million, and Russia and Turkey at four-point-eight million, each.