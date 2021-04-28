US Completes NK Policy Review, Seoul Vows to Closely Cooperate

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has stressed cooperation with the U.S. and international community to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, following confirmation the U.S. has completed its North Korea policy review.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Saturday the two sides have continued coordination throughout the review process.The ministry said Seoul and Washington continue to share information and closely consult on alliance issues and the U.S. also gave a briefing in advance regarding its policy review outcome.The ministry added the two sides will further discuss the issue during the presidential summit this month and will continue to make concerted efforts to resume North Korea-U.S. dialogue.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier confirmed the completion of the North Korea policy review, which she said was "thorough, rigorous and inclusive."Psaki said the U.S. goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but will not focus on achieving a grand bargain nor will it rely on strategic patience.She said the policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with North Korea.She said the U.S. has consulted and will continue to consult with South Korea, Japan and other allies and partners throughout the process.