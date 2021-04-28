VANK: Foreign Textbooks Wrongly Introduce Barhae as Chinese Kingdom

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's cyber diplomacy organization VANK, or the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea, has found an error in global history textbooks related to the ancient Korean kingdom of Barhae.According to VANK, some textbooks published in the U.S. and UK, world maps and National Geographic publications incorrectly mark Barhae with its Chinese name Pohai.Barhae was founded in 698 AD by Dae Jo-yeong of Korea's Goguryeo dynasty. It spanned across Manchuria, the northern Korean Peninsula and the Russian Far East until its demise in 926.In its so-called Northeast Project, China has included into its history all kingdoms that had ever existed on its territory and claims Goguryeo and Barhae were both provincial Chinese powers.VANK said it will work to correct such historical distortions, including sending letters to relevant publishers.