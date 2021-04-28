Moon Vows More Job Creation in Labor Day Message

Photo : YONHAP News

Marking Labor Day on Saturday, President Moon Jae-in said the government goal to realize a society where labor is respected remains unchanged.In a social media post, Moon said that COVID-19 can't be a reason to delay labor reforms and that reducing work hours is a process of sharing jobs and improving quality of life.The president said the government is doing its best to boost job recovery and strengthen the employment safety net on the belief that safeguarding jobs is the first step toward recovery. But he added there are still many people going through difficulties.Moon promised continued policy efforts to create more jobs more diligently and root out overdue wages and workplace bullying.The president also mentioned the National Assembly's ratification of key international conventions on workers’ rights, saying it is the path toward sustainable economic development and that enhanced labor productivity will also benefit businesses.He especially thanked essential workers who enable people to continue living their daily lives during the pandemic, including healthcare workers, caretakers, street cleaners and those in the social services and transport sectors.