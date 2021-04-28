UNSC Supports ASEAN Agreement to End Violence in Myanmar

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council has expressed support for the agreement reached by the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) to end the post-coup violence in Myanmar, and urged its speedy implementation.Foreign news outlets report the UNSC issued a statement after receiving a briefing from UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener.The Security Council stressed the importance of the ASEAN agreement and urged a five-point action plan to peacefully resolve the Myanmar crisis.The plan calls on leaders of the ten ASEAN members who took part in a special summit last weekend to implement an immediate end to violence, restraint on all concerned parties and the provision of humanitarian assistance.In the virtual briefing, envoy Burgener criticized the continued suppression of citizens by Myanmar's junta ever after the agreement to end violence was reached.She said that she also met with Myanmar's military leader General Min Aung Hlaing who was present at the summit, but agreed to not disclose the content of their conversation for the time being.