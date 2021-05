Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports jumped 41-point-one percent in April year-on-year, marking the highest growth in a decade since early 2011.The performance is attributed to a pandemic-related base effect and recent recovery trends.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Saturday that outbound shipments recorded over 51 billion dollars last month.On-year monthly growth in exports has been increasing for six consecutive months since NovemberImports in April rose 34 percent to 50-point-eight billion dollars resulting in a trade surplus of 390 million dollars. It marks the 12th month in a row that the country has posted a trade surplus.