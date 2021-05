Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported Saturday an additional 697 cases of suspected adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccinations.Two deaths are included, both of people that had taken the Pfizer vaccine, but a link to the vaccine is not yet confirmed.Of the total, six cases involve symptoms similar to anaphylaxis, which is a serious allergic reaction after immunization.Three people are suspected of serious conditions while the rest report minor symptoms such as muscular pain, fever, headache, chills and nausea that typically occur after a vaccine shot.The accumulated number of reported adverse reactions has surpassed 16-thousand since vaccinations began in late February.